OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As this year’s Oklahoma State Fair is in full swing, officials are stressing that safety is their top priority.

“We really take security and safety very, very seriously here at the Oklahoma State Fair,” said Scott Munz, a fair spokesman.

He told KFOR that every single one of the expected 900,000 fair goers will have to walk through a security scanner to get in.

“If something goes off, they’ll do a bag check,” said Munz. “They’ll also do random bag checks. We have some stop gates at the main entrances so vehicles can’t get past.”

According to Munz, no weapons are allowed on the property.

The fair works closely with the Oklahoma City Police Department, who said they responded to four calls about missing children on opening day at the fair.

“If you’re with little ones, make sure that you have your eyes on them at all times, that you’re holding their hand or that they’re with you the entire time,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk with the OKCPD.

Fortunately, all of the kids were safely reunited with their loved ones.

The police department also recommends:

Parents educate their kids that they can trust police and fire officials

Dress children in bright colors

Have a current photo of your child

Come up with an emergency plan that includes a designated area to meet

Amy Debourd, a fairgoer, told KFOR she talked with her three grandchildren about safety before heading out to the fair on Friday.

“We just say not to be too far in front of me and things like that,” said Debourd. “If somebody who works here, which we say that usually they’ll have a uniform on or where they’re working at, we [tell the kids they] need to go there first and let them know that they’re lost.”

However, she says overall she feels safe at the fair and can’t wait to make memories with her family.

“I think it’s just one of the top things you should do in Oklahoma,” said Debourd.

You can also grab a free Project Reunite wristband at an InFairmation Booth when you arrive to have your contact info on your child in case you get separated!