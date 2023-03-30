CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office say a potentially dangerous situation was avoided due to the attention of deputies.

On March 27, a woman came to the department, saying that her husband had threatened to kill her.

After reporting the incident, the victim went to the Cleveland County Courthouse to file for a victim’s protective order.

While at the courthouse, deputies say the victim’s husband arrive at the courthouse and place a tracking device underneath her car.

A short time later, the suspect was served with the VPO. However, investigators say he violated it by reaching out to other family members.

On March 28, officials say the suspect attempted to file a report against the victim, claiming that she was the abuser.

He was ultimately arrested on complaints of stalking, threatening an act of violence, and violating a VPO.

While serving a search warrant on the suspect’s truck, deputies also found two weapons.