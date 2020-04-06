Officials: Teen allegedly shoots, kills stepfather in Luther

LUTHER, Okla. (KFOR) – An investigation is underway in Luther after a teen allegedly shot and killed his stepfather, authorities say.

Around 12:40 a.m. Monday, police responded to a home near Route 66 and N Countyline Rd.

Officials tell KFOR four people were inside the house when a 17-year-old got into a confrontation of some kind.

At some point, the teen allegedly shot his 60-year-old stepfather multiple times, killing him.

When the mother heard some commotion, she sent another stepson to check on it and that’s when police were called.

When police arrived on scene, the teen surrendered peacefully and reportedly admitted to the shooting.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was called to assist in the investigation.

No other details have been released at this time.