EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a bizarre case after two teenagers posed as high school students and attended classes at a local high school.

Investigators say two private school students posed as high school students at Deer Creek High School.

School officials say they were able to attend classes for most of the day before they were discovered.

Once they were discovered, the teens were kicked out.

The district says it is working to make sure that something like this doesn’t happen again.