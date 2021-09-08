Officials to use $8 million to help retain teachers in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Education officials say they will be using millions in federal relief funds to help keep teachers in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma State Department of Education announced that it is using $8 million in federal funds for a three-year initiative.

“The research is clear and compelling: Within schools, teachers have the greatest impact on students and their futures, with building leaders coming in a close second,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister. “Using a portion of our coronavirus relief funds to strengthen and stabilize our leadership and talent pipelines is critical as we continue to navigate the pandemic landscape and remain true to our commitments to do everything possible to ensure student success.”

The School Leadership and Talent Development initiative includes the following programs:

Moving UP – supporting assistant principals with a focus on collaborative leadership

Principal Induction Academy – providing training to early-career principals in instructional coaching, school climate, professional learning communities, and personnel and resource management

First Class – providing virtual coaching and mentoring for new teachers

Data Institute – utilizing data to build effective schools and improve student achievement.

The final program, a grant to the Oklahoma Chapter of Teach for America to combat the teacher shortage, was announced in August.

Organizers say the new investment will fund three additional Moving UP trainings for 120 assistant principals through the 2023-2024 school year.

Applications for Moving UP and the Principal Induction Academy are open through Friday, Sept. 10.