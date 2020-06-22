Officials: Two additional Trump campaign members test positive for COVID-19

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Days after President Donald Trump held his first in-person campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, officials with the Trump campaign say additional staffers have tested positive for COVID-19.

Before the rally was set to take place, the campaign couldn’t escape criticism about the risk of spreading COVID-19 in a state that has seen a sudden increase in cases.

Trump had previously stated that around 1 million people had signed up to attend the rally, even though the BOK Center had previously canceled events through the end of July to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Trump campaign, in recognition of the risk, worked to protect itself from lawsuits by requiring attendees to sign a liability waiver.

“By clicking register below, you are acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present,” the campaign advised those signing up for the rally. “By attending the Rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.’ liable for illness or injury.”

On Saturday afternoon, officials with the Trump administration announced that six aides with the campaign who were setting up the Tulsa rally tested positive for COVID-19.

“Six members of the advance team tested positive out of hundreds of tests performed, and quarantine procedures were immediately implemented,” Tim Murtaugh, the campaign communications director said in a statement. “No COVID-positive staffers or anyone in immediate contact will be at today’s rally or near attendees and elected officials.”

Just two days later, campaign officials told NBC News that two other staffers have tested positive for the virus.

Unlike the other six staffers, these two staff members attended the rally. However, officials say they were wearing masks throughout the event.

“After another round of testing for campaign staff in Tulsa, two additional members of the advance team tested positive for the coronavirus,” Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said. “These staff members attended the rally but were wearing masks during the entire event. Upon the positive tests, the campaign immediately activated established quarantine and contact tracing protocols.”