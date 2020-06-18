Live Now
Tulsa Trump Rally Update

Officials: Two residents jump out of second-story window to escape apartment fire

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two people were taken to the hospital to be checked out after an apartment caught on fire in northwest Oklahoma City.

Crews responded to the Hartford Apartments near N.W. 10th and Rockwell around 7:45 a.m. on Thursday.

Fire officials tell KFOR two residents were inside at the time of the fire and jumped out of a second-story window to escape.

The residents sustained minor injuries and were taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Officials say cigarettes may have started the fire.

The apartment did not have working smoke detectors.

The living room sustained fire damage, while other rooms in the apartment sustained smoke damage.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter