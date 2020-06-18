Officials: Two residents jump out of second-story window to escape apartment fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two people were taken to the hospital to be checked out after an apartment caught on fire in northwest Oklahoma City.

Crews responded to the Hartford Apartments near N.W. 10th and Rockwell around 7:45 a.m. on Thursday.

Fire officials tell KFOR two residents were inside at the time of the fire and jumped out of a second-story window to escape.

The residents sustained minor injuries and were taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Officials say cigarettes may have started the fire.

The apartment did not have working smoke detectors.

The living room sustained fire damage, while other rooms in the apartment sustained smoke damage.