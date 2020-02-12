Officials unveil new ‘Imagine That’ branding for Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State officials have unveiled a new brand for the Sooner State.

On Wednesday, Gov. Kevin Stitt and Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell unveiled a new brand for the State of Oklahoma.

“As Secretary of Tourism and Branding, Lt. Governor Pinnell has traveled to communities across Oklahoma and personally experienced everything our state has to offer,” Gov. Stitt said. “His enthusiasm and passion for our state and people is evident, and he charged full steam ahead to pull together creatives from all over the state to form and launch this new brand for Oklahoma. With this new brand, we will work to breathe new life into tourism, job recruitment, investors, and much more.”

For nine months, more than 200 creative designers and marketing experts gathered to create a new brand for the Sooner State.

“Their task was to develop a cohesive, new brand for Oklahoma that best represents our heritage and history, our booming industry, our beautiful one of a kind vistas, and most importantly, our greatest asset- our people. The vision behind this effort is to position Oklahoma as a top-tier destination for visitors, businesses, talent, and citizens,” Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell said.

Organizers say the logo was inspired by Oklahoma’s heritage. They say the shapes and colors reflect the earth, sky, water, agriculture, and forest. A white star in the middle is a “powerful symbol of America and on the original flag of the state.”

‘Imagine That’ branding

They say the chevrons pay tribute to Oklahoma’s military. Organizers say all of the elements form a circle and direct energy inward, which highlights Oklahoma as a hub at the center of the country.

Officials say the tagline ‘Imagine That’ conveys the idea that Oklahoma is a state that surprised people by defying expectations and provides countless opportunities.

“Based on key attributes uncovered and through a competitive audit, the OklaX team staked out an authentic emotional positioning of Oklahoma as a remarkably friendly place of people who embrace and support each other and newcomers, so everyone can thrive,” Pinnell said. “When it was all said and done, this team has donated countless valuable hours of their time, talent, studios, and even staff to lead us to this historic moment.”

Officials say the new branding will roll out to highway signs, agency websites, and programs within the next few months.