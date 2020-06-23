Live Now
KAUT Rise and Shine

Officials: Vehicle crashes into semi in Moore, flees scene

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials are investigating after a driver crashed into a semi and then fled the scene on I-35 in Moore.

It happened on I-35 near N.E. 27th Street just before 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officials say a Pontiac and a semi were traveling down I-35 near N.E. 27th Street in Moore when the Pontiac went too fast, turning into the side of the semi.

The semi then went off the road and struck a power line.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

Authorities say the driver of the Pontiac fled the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter