Officials: Vehicle crashes into semi in Moore, flees scene

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials are investigating after a driver crashed into a semi and then fled the scene on I-35 in Moore.

It happened on I-35 near N.E. 27th Street just before 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officials say a Pontiac and a semi were traveling down I-35 near N.E. 27th Street in Moore when the Pontiac went too fast, turning into the side of the semi.

The semi then went off the road and struck a power line.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

Authorities say the driver of the Pontiac fled the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.