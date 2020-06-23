Officials: Vehicle crashes into semi in Moore, flees scene

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials are investigating after a driver crashed into a semi and then fled the scene on I-35 in Moore.
It happened on I-35 near N.E. 27th Street just before 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Officials say a Pontiac and a semi were traveling down I-35 near N.E. 27th Street in Moore when the Pontiac went too fast, turning into the side of the semi.
The semi then went off the road and struck a power line.
The driver of the semi was not injured.
Authorities say the driver of the Pontiac fled the scene.
The incident remains under investigation.