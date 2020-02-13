Officials: Voters have two weeks to request absentee ballots for initiative petition

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Residents in Oklahoma City have a couple of weeks to request an absentee ballot in order to vote by mail on a petition for a permanent sales tax.

Officials say voters should request an absentee ballot by 5 p.m. on Feb. 26 in order to ensure they can vote by mail in the March 3 initiative petition election to consider a permanent 1/8-cent sales tax for parks.

The proposal would require that the funds are spent only on parks operated by the city, not city-owned parks operated by non-governmental foundations like Scissortail Park or the Myriad Botanical Gardens. Officials say the funds would support maintenance, improvements, programming, and other parks’ operations expenses.

Unlike the MAPS tax, this tax would be permanent.

Officials say the tax would likely raise about $15 million annually for parks and would take effect July 1. They say if passed, Oklahoma City shoppers would see an increase of 12.5-cents in sales tax on a $100 purchase.

Organizers say the Oklahoma presidential primary election, which is also held on March 3, will be on a separate ballot.