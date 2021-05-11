Officials warn of potential danger following a scooter near-miss in El Reno

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – New safety concerns are surrounding popular Lime Scooters. The electric rides recently rolled into downtown El Reno.

“The Lime Scooters are a pilot project. They have been only in effect for a week,” said El Reno Mayor Matt White.

But with the newfound fun comes a serious warning. City officials said if residents don’t follow the rules of the road, they can get hurt.

The conversation about safety started when a police officer shared a post on Facebook to warn residents about not following traffic laws after a close call while on patrol.

“I came up to a four-way stop sign, and one of the juveniles, teenagers ran a stop sign in front of me,” said El Reno Officer Troy George.

Lime Scooters in El Reno.

Another problem is underage users.

The Lime App has strict guidelines that riders must be 18 years of age to ride.

When parents allow their child to use their payment method to purchase, they become responsible for what happens to their children.

“We want to make sure that people don’t get hurt and that they are at the right age,” said White.

Police said they would keep a close eye on riders. At the same time, they hope riders will

Remember the potential danger of not following the rules of the road.

“Every time we get somebody that gets on one of the scooters, there’s always a possibility of something happening,” said George.

City officials said they’d monitor the new pilot program for a month. If it doesn’t work, they’ll make adjustments.