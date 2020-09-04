Officials warning Oklahomans in financial need because of COVID-19 pandemic to act quickly for relief funds

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The people tasked with distributing millions of dollars in federal coronavirus relief funds are urging Oklahomans who need help with rent, utilities and other bills to act quickly and grab it before it goes away.

In a temporary office in Automobile Alley, fewer than 20 people at nonprofit Community Cares Partners have been working around the clock to help people get back on their feet.

“Let’s get you beyond this stress moment and get you working and your bills paid, and all of a sudden the light shines again and you feel hope,” said executive director Ginny Bass Carl.

The nonprofit was formed in June and it’s one of three agencies with access to CARES Act grant money they use to assist Oklahomans who are financially behind as a result of the pandemic. The other two are Legal Aid of Oklahoma and Restore Hope in Tulsa.

“It has to be COVID-related,” Bass Carl said. “All that means is after 3/1 you will have either lost a job or somehow be making less money.”

So far, over 5,400 people have applied and the majority qualify.

That’s already a large number, but Bass Carl said she knows there are more and they need to apply for the money so they can access it before it’s returned to the Federal Treasury.

CCP can pull money from grants directed towards Oklahoma City, Oklahoma County and the state at large, and each comes with different limitations. The Oklahoma City and Oklahoma County grants expire Dec. 30. The state funding expires on Nov. 15.

Oklahoma City residents have the most flexibility. The city council voted to set aside $12.5 million for “eviction relief,” but the money can be spent on rent, mortgage, utilities, phone bills, internet, transportation issues, job re-training, even sometimes food and daycare. Each resident has a $10,000 limit on how much they can have.

In the rest of Oklahoma County, the county commission voted to use $1.5 million of its grant on the relief. Residents can only use it for rent, mortgage, phone bills, utilities and internet. There’s also a limit of $8,000 per person, and Bass Carl said they’re only allowed to distribute $2,000 each month.

“So if they don’t get to us until October, that’s October, November, December,” Bass Carl said. “That’s only three months, so they’re only going to get $6,000.”

For those living in other Oklahoma Counties, the state grant can only be used for rent, but if people are still in need, they can call 211 to find other available services.

On Friday, a nationwide moratorium on evictions went into effect, but Bass Carl warns people who may be feeling relief not to wait to get help.

“It’s easily forgotten; my rent is still accumulating. Not only that, late charges are accumulating. Come Jan. 1 when that moratorium lapses, it’s all due, immediately due. So there’s…and we have no more Cares money. Cares money has to be spent by Dec. 30,” she said. “So you can see, the cliff is just rolling out the red carpet for people.”

For information on how to get in touch with agencies that can help, or how to apply for the funding, visit www.okcommunitycares.org, or call 211.

