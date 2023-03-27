OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR0 – Authorities are releasing more information after a woman’s body was found in a northwest Oklahoma City home.

Around 10:45 a.m. on March 25, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department were called to the 4200 block of Altadena Ave.

Investigators say a witness called 911 after possibly seeing a body at the home.

When police arrived at the scene, they began speaking with 31-year-old Jake Harris. However, Harris refused to come out of the house and wouldn’t let police inside.

After several hours, police were able to take Harris into custody.

When they made it inside the house, they found the body of 40-year-old Amanda Miller.

Initial reports indicate that Miller was shot to death.

Investigators say Miller and Harris were dating and had a disagreement. As a result, officials allege that Harris shot Miller with a shogun.

Authorities believe the shooting took place several days prior to police being called to the scene.

Harris was arrested on a complaint of first-degree murder.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.