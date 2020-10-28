Officials: You may be responsible for some electrical equipment damage

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say thousands of Oklahomans are still without power as the state braces for another round of heavy rain.

As of 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, OG&E reports that there are 254,000 customers without power in central Oklahoma.

While many residents wait for OG&E to restore electricity to the area, crews say it is not always up to them.

Depending on the electrical equipment that is damaged, it may be up to a customer’s electrician to fix the issue.

LATEST STORIES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic of the Red Cross

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter