Officials: You may be responsible for some electrical equipment damage

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say thousands of Oklahomans are still without power as the state braces for another round of heavy rain.
As of 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, OG&E reports that there are 254,000 customers without power in central Oklahoma.
While many residents wait for OG&E to restore electricity to the area, crews say it is not always up to them.
Depending on the electrical equipment that is damaged, it may be up to a customer’s electrician to fix the issue.
LATEST STORIES:
- Gail Miller and family to sell Utah Jazz to Qualtrics founder
- Officials: 13 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Oklahoma
- It’s a hoax: Facebook post offers free Chick-fil-A gift basket
- Elon Musk’s SpaceX to provide free Starlink internet for families in Texas school district
- Now available: McDonald’s adds 3 items to its menu