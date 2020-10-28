Officials: You may be responsible for some electrical equipment damage

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say thousands of Oklahomans are still without power as the state braces for another round of heavy rain.

As of 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, OG&E reports that there are 254,000 customers without power in central Oklahoma.

While many residents wait for OG&E to restore electricity to the area, crews say it is not always up to them.

Depending on the electrical equipment that is damaged, it may be up to a customer’s electrician to fix the issue.

