Officials: You shouldn’t donate convalescent plasma after getting COVID vaccine

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Some Oklahomans who have recovered from COVID-19 are working to protect others who are still fighting the virus.

Just last week, the Oklahoma Blood Institute says 500 people were able to donate convalescent plasma to help others in the fight against COVID-19.

To donate convalescent plasma, donors must have tested positive for COVID-19, be symptom-free for 14 days and be eligible to donate blood. A donation takes about 90 minutes, and donors are eligible as often as every seven days.

However, experts say that you can no longer be a convalescent plasma donor once you’ve had the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The last scenario is maybe the most complicated. It’s where somebody’s had COVID, a documented infection, and now gets an antibody booster essentially from the vaccine. In that scenario, right now, our procedures and the regulations that we have procedures for, the older regulations, don’t allow you to give right now,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute.