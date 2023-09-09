OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) — OG&E sent out an email to customers on Thursday morning announcing that they have filed a proposal requesting approval from the Oklahoma Corporation Commission (OCC) to replace two power generation units at Horseshoe Lake Power Plant in eastern Oklahoma County.

OG&E says the current units have been active for over 60 years, and as the units have aged they have become increasingly difficult and costly to maintain. They added that some replacement parts for the units are no longer available.

The OCC hearing to discuss the Horseshoe Lake generation project will take place in mid-October. If the project is approved, the units are expected to be operational in late 2026.

OG&E stated that customers will not see any changes on monthly bills related to the new units until they are operational. Once the generation units are operational, however, OG&E anticipates that the average customer will see an increase of $2.20 per month on their bill.