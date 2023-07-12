OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – OG& E has released the latest storm response concerning restoration efforts.

According to OG&E, restoration personnel have restored power to approximately 95% of customers who experienced an outage as a result of Monday night’s severe storms. Crews continue restoring power to homes and businesses that can accept power after the severe storms and strong winds caused downed power lines, broken power poles, broken cross arms and damage to other equipment attached to poles.

As of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, approximately 1,400 customers are without service, down from a peak this morning of 32,065 customers.

OG&E’s 1,100 deployed restoration personnel will continue restoring service until the power is back on for all customers and will advise when restoration times are available.

OG&E anticipates most customers who sustained an outage from Monday night’s storms will have power tonight, Tuesday, July 11. Outages for some customers in Northwest Oklahoma City and Shawnee area may extend into tomorrow.

Lane closures on streets in Northwest Oklahoma City are expected to remain while crews remove and replace all broken poles and equipment. All neighborhoods and apartment complexes on these streets have local access to their homes. The lane closures are:

N. Pennsylvania Avenue, between NW 122 nd Street and Memorial Road

Street and Memorial Road N. Santa Fe Avenue, between NW 122 nd Street and Memorial Road

Street and Memorial Road NW 122nd Street between N. Pennsylvania Avenue and N. Western Avenue

Following storms, OG&E will bring tree and brush debris to the curb, however customers are responsible for removing the debris. City and county resources for debris removal may be available and will vary by community.

Temperatures will be very warm tomorrow, Wednesday, with heat advisories issued for a number of communities in OG&E’s service area. Please visit oge.com/coolzones for a list of cooling centers and check on family, friends and neighbors to make sure they have a plan to stay cool during the heat.

Once the power grid is repaired, OG& E says they prioritize restoration for the community’s essential services, such as hospitals, police stations, fire departments, public works, and other critical infrastructure. As those facilities come online, OG&E will focus on individual homes and businesses experiencing an outage.

Guidance for Customers

Assume any downed power line is hazardous, it may still be energized – please stay away from them and anything they are touching. Please do not drive over a downed power line. Report a downed power line by calling 800-522-6870.

The public should avoid areas impacted by the storms so that our crews can work safely and quickly to restore power to customers who are without service.

As we clear tree limbs that are interfering with power lines and have damaged equipment, vegetation crews will take tree and brush debris from the customer’s yard to the curb but do not remove this debris from the customer’s property.

OG&E customers can quickly report and monitor outages: Use our free mobile app to submit a report (available on iOS and Android) Submit a report online at OGE.com/outages Text OUT to 32001 if signed up for myOGEalerts Call 405-272-9595 (OKC metro) or 800-522-6870 (all other areas)

As we work to restore power, it may be necessary to gain access to your property. Please ensure our crews have access and that you secure any animals.

Customers need to be able to take power at their homes and businesses and may need a certified electrician to repair a weather head, meter base, or service cable.