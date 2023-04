OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Thousands of Oklahomans are still without power after severe storms moved through the state on Wednesday evening.

Officials with OG&E say approximately 18,300 customers are still without service.

The majority of those outages are due to high winds that damaged power lines and equipment.

OG&E says crews will work nonstop to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.

OG&E customers can report and monitor outages online or call (405) 272-9595.