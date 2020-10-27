OG&E: Thousands of customers without power ahead of second wave of winter weather

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As temperatures continue to remain below freezing for most of the state, crews with OG&E are busy trying to restore power to thousands of customers.
As freezing rain and sleet started to fall across the metro area on Monday, OG&E started receiving reports of power outages.
Around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, OG&E reported that there were approximately 77,000 customers in central Oklahoma without power.
As the second wave started moving through, that number increased to more than 121,000 customers.
75,000 of those customers reside in Oklahoma City.
To see an updated list of power outages in the area or report an outage, visit OG&E’s website.
