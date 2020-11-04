OG&E: Backyard work “taking longer than normal” to restore power

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After a massive ice storm moved through the state last week, thousands of Oklahomans are still without power.

For many OG&E customers, it has been nine days since they have had electricity at their homes. It seems that many of those customers are going to be waiting a little longer before power is restored.

According to estimates by OG&E, some areas of the metro will not have their electricity restored until Friday night.

On Wednesday morning, OG&E warned that they have hit a snag when it comes to backyard work.

“We’ve seen 40% more damage in backyards compared to ice storms later in the season. With so much damage, backyard work is taking longer than normal. Backyard work requires crews to go from house to house in each community to clear trees, debris and repair service lines,” a post by OG&E read.

LATEST STORIES: