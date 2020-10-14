OG&E completes two solar energy farms in southeast Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local electric company says it is expanding its renewable energy program by building two new solar energy centers.

OG&E announced that it has completed construction of two 5 MW solar energy farms in southeast Oklahoma. Officials say both centers are operating at full capacity.

In February, the company announced that it would build the two solar energy centers to help meet the renewable energy needs of the Chickasaw Nation and the Choctaw Nation.

“When I look at these new solar farms, I see the future. The Choctaw Nation has thousands of years of experience living off the land in a sustainable way, and, to us, this is a natural and welcome development. By living more sustainably, we can be good stewards of the environment and still live comfortably,” said Chief of the Choctaw Nation Gary Batton.

Officials say both tribes have purchased approximately 50% of each energy center’s solar output through OG&E’s solar tariff. The rest of the solar capacity was made available to all customers.

“This innovative renewable energy project is a significant early step in our efforts to help support a more sustainable energy infrastructure,” Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby said. “It is important we continue working together to manage our resources wisely to help ensure both a thriving natural environment and a strong economy for generations to come.”

Right now, officials say approximately 4,600 customers are subscribed to OG&E Solar Power.

“We are grateful for our relationships with the Chickasaw Nation and Choctaw Nation and for their collaboration in bringing the benefits of solar energy to our Oklahoma communities,” said Sean Trauschke, President and CEO of OGE Energy Corp. “All of the output of these two farms is now fully subscribed. We look forward to adding additional projects as customer demand grows.”

Officials say each solar farm produces enough energy to power 1,785 homes.

