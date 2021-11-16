OG&E completing grid improvements ahead of winter

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A little more than a year ago, thousands of Oklahomans were in the dark following a historic ice storm.

Since that time, OG&E has been strengthening electric infrastructure throughout the state.

Officials say OG&E has trimmed or removed approximately 121,000 trees, replaced nearly 9,000 poles and 4,000 transformers, and changed out more than 500 miles of overhead and underground power lines.

“Investments in the grid are designed to reduce outage frequencies and durations in good weather and bad,” said Andrea Dennis, OG&E Vice President of Transmission and Distribution Operations. “We’ve already seen great results in Arkansas where we first piloted our grid enhancement program in 2018. Our goal is always to provide reliable power to all customers every day without interruption, and to restore any interruptions as quickly and safely as possible.”

In addition to the repairs, OG&E is performing ongoing, preemptive grid enhancement work, like upgrading and installing new equipment on overhead and underground power lines.

Crews are also adding more smart grid automation technology to sense and isolate disruptions on the system and reroutes power for as many customers as possible to minimize the impact of outages.