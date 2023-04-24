POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Gas and Electric is working around the clock to restore power after the April 19 tornadoes.

On Wednesday, April 19, several supercells formed in central Oklahoma, creating large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes in some communities.

According to OG&E, the company estimates that 99% of customers who can take power will have it restored by the end of the day Monday, April 24. The rest are expected to have it restored by Tuesday, April 25.

As of right now, OG&E says 406 customers are currently unable to take power due to extensive damage to their home or business. Estimated times of restoration (ETRs) can be found on OG&E’s System Watch.

OG&E says its crews made strides on Monday rebuilding infrastructure and electrified 97% of customer power as of 7:30 p.m.

According to the company, more than 2,800 OG&E personnel have worked endlessly to fix more than 600 damaged power poles and 110 transmission structures.

Pottawatomie Co. Emergency Management, the City of Shawnee and the County Commissioners are finishing up a plan to collect storm debris. Resident are advised to send photos of their debris piles to em@pottawatomiecountyok.gov, along with their name, address and phone number.

OG&E says its crews are continuing to work nonstop to restore all customers’ power.

