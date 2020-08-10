OG&E crews arrive in New Jersey, get to work restoring power to residents

Work continues across the East Coast as electric crews work to restore power to residents following a powerful storm system.

In all, about 2.2 million homes and businesses lost electricity after Isaias whipped through the mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Monday and Tuesday.

According to a tally from PowerOutage.US, the outages were concentrated in the tri-state area: As of Wednesday evening, power was out for more than 687,000 customers in New Jersey, some 634,000 customers in New York, and more than 678,000 customers in Connecticut. In all, outages stretched from North Carolina up to Maine.

GUTTENBERG, NJ – AUGUST 04: A power line drops at the street after Tropical Storm Isaias and its treacherous winds and heavy rain passed through on August 4, 2020 in Guttenberg, New Jersey. Fallen trees and debris littered the streets across the area, leaving thousands of people without power and disrupting subway service, The storm, which regained hurricane strength Monday night, brought heavy rainfall, lightning, strong winds and flooding to the New York City area on Tuesday afternoon. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)

The storm system killed several people as it ripped through the East Coast after making landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, on Monday.

Isaias brought hurricane-force wind gusts to Long Island, according to unofficial reports from the National Weather Service. Peak wind gusts reached 67 mph in Greenwich, Connecticut, 68 mph at Newark Airport in New Jersey, and over 75 mph in multiple parts of New York’s Suffolk County, the weather service said.

On Thursday, 65 OG&E crews were preparing to head to New Jersey to help with the cleanup efforts and restore power to some neighborhoods.

The crews met on Thursday morning before getting in their trucks to drive to the Garden State. They were expected to arrive by Saturday and begin work on Sunday.

Although they have only been on the East Coast for a couple of days, the crews are already making an impact.

According to JCP&L, crews have already replaced more than 200,000 feet of wire, repaired or replaced more than 500 poles and 2,200 crossarms.

LATEST STORIES: