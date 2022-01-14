OG&E crews headed to East Coast ahead of winter storm

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Dozens of OG&E crews will be traveling across the country to help restore power to some Americans amid a winter storm.

This weekend, a strong winter storm is projected to hit the East Coast.

The National Weather Service is predicting heavy snow, sleet, rain, and ice for areas impacted by the storm, which could include much of the East Coast.

Early Friday morning, a fleet of OG&E trucks, crew members, contractors, and support personnel left Shawnee and headed toward Virginia.

Officials say they expect the 80 line restoration personnel to arrive in Richmond, Virginia by late Saturday.