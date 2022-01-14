OG&E crews headed to East Coast ahead of winter storm

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
OG&E

OG&E

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Dozens of OG&E crews will be traveling across the country to help restore power to some Americans amid a winter storm.

This weekend, a strong winter storm is projected to hit the East Coast.

The National Weather Service is predicting heavy snow, sleet, rain, and ice for areas impacted by the storm, which could include much of the East Coast.

Early Friday morning, a fleet of OG&E trucks, crew members, contractors, and support personnel left Shawnee and headed toward Virginia.

Officials say they expect the 80 line restoration personnel to arrive in Richmond, Virginia by late Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter