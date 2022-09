OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Crews from OG&E are currently making their way to the East Coast to prepare for Hurricane Ian.

Hurricane Ian is expected to reach western Cuba before it makes landfall along the Florida Keys later this week.

Early Monday morning, a fleet of OG&E trucks and 90 crew members left Shawnee to make their way to the area.

The team will arrive in Jackson, Mississippi by Monday night and will continue to Tampa, Florida on Tuesday.