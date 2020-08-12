OG&E crews headed to Iowa to help restore power after severe storms

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After spending several days restoring power along the East Coast, OG&E crews are scheduled to make another stop in Iowa.

On Thursday, 65 OG&E crews were preparing to head to New Jersey to help with the cleanup efforts after Tropical Storm Isaias and restore power to some neighborhoods.

The crews met on Thursday morning before getting in their trucks to drive to the Garden State. They were expected to arrive by Saturday and begin work on Sunday.

Crews immediately got to work and helped replace more than 200,000 feet of wire, and repaired or replaced more than 500 poles and 2,200 crossarms.

On Tuesday, JCP&L released the Oklahoma crews to head back to the Sooner State after they wrapped up restoration in New Jersey.

However, the OG&E crews will be making another stop before heading home.

Officials say they are now in Des Moines, Iowa at the request of Midwestern Energy.

OG&E says nearly 1 million residents are without power after a derecho superstorm tore through the Midwest earlier this week.

OG&E crews are expected to begin restoration work on Thursday.

