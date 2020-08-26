OG&E crews heading to Texas ahead of Hurricane Laura

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – OG&E crews have been busy this summer as they restore power across the United States following severe storms.

Already, crews have traveled to New Jersey and Iowa to restore electricity to residents in those states.

Now, it seems that Oklahoma crews will be heading to the Gulf Coast.

On Wednesday, 65 OG&E crews and support personnel headed to Beaumont, Texas ahead of Hurricane Laura.

Hurricane Laura was “rapidly intensifying” over the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday morning and is expected to become a Category 4 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said.

Laura is expected to produce life-threatening storm surge, extreme winds and flash flooding over eastern Texas and portions of Louisiana, according to the NHC.

The hurricane is expected to reach the Louisiana and Texas coasts Wednesday evening and move inland either Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

Entergy Texas asked for additional crews to help with expected power outages as a result of the hurricane.

