OG&E crews help restore power to Hurricane Ida victims in Louisiana

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOUISIANA (KFOR) – OG&E crews are in Louisiana, helping restore power to residents who lost power after the state was hit by Hurricane Ida.

Hundreds of OG&E crew members spent their Labor Day not off work, but in Ida-ravaged areas of Louisiana.

OG&E shared the pictures in the below gallery of their efforts:

  • Photo goes with story
    Photo provided by OG&E.
  • Photo provided by OG&E.
    Photo provided by OG&E.
  • Photo goes with story
    Photo provided by OG&E.
  • Photo goes with story
    Photo provided by OG&E.
  • Photo goes with story
    Photo provided by OG&E.
  • Photo goes with story
    Photo provided by OG&E.
  • Photo goes with story
    Photo provided by OG&E.
  • Photo goes with story
    Photo provided by OG&E.

Over 270 line and tree workers, along with support personnel, are doing all they can to get power restored.

At least 430,000 people are still still without power more than a week after the storm made landfall.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Trending

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter