OG&E crews help restore power to Hurricane Ida victims in Louisiana

LOUISIANA (KFOR) – OG&E crews are in Louisiana, helping restore power to residents who lost power after the state was hit by Hurricane Ida.

Hundreds of OG&E crew members spent their Labor Day not off work, but in Ida-ravaged areas of Louisiana.

OG&E shared the pictures in the below gallery of their efforts:

Photo provided by OG&E.

Photo provided by OG&E.

Photo provided by OG&E.

Photo provided by OG&E.

Photo provided by OG&E.

Photo provided by OG&E.

Photo provided by OG&E.

Photo provided by OG&E.

Over 270 line and tree workers, along with support personnel, are doing all they can to get power restored.

At least 430,000 people are still still without power more than a week after the storm made landfall.