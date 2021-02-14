OG&E crews preparing for blast of winter weather

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While many families are preparing to stay home, OG&E crews are working to make sure power stays on for homes across Oklahoma.

Although widespread power outages are not expected to occur, OG&E says it has activated its Incident Command System to monitor the arctic air and winter weather system.

Early Sunday morning, OG&E reported that around 3,000 to 4,000 customers were without power due to a circuit outage near Norman.

“The wind is the biggest issue right now for us. The snow this time, as compared to our October storm, the snow is a dry, powdery snow. So it’s less of a concern for build up on the power lines and the trees as compared to the ice that we had in October. The snow is not as big of a concern for us this time as the ice was in October, so we’re really just kind of watching the wind as being a bigger issue for us this time,” said David Kimmel, with OG&E.

Officials say they have pre-staged materials and mobilized personnel just in case they are needed.

“We have mobilized about 1,000 linemen, tree trimmers, and support personnel that are already on system here and they’re ready to go whenever there’s a matter that needs to be addressed,” he said.

Kimmel says that they are also concerned about their crews working in the bitter temperatures. The National Weather Service has said that due to the wind chill, frostbite can begin in just a few minutes.

“We deal with those safety briefings that our crews have before they go out. Nobody goes out for any longer, no exposed skin for longer than 15 minutes, no frostbite. We make sure that everyone is watching one another. Make sure all of our crews have their cold weather gear on. No exposed skin for more than a few minutes at a time,” he said.

Kimmel says the crews are also watching the road conditions as the storm continues to move through the state.

“We’re also watching the roads so that if at some point, the roads get to the point where they’re impassible, we’ll be making that call that nobody gets on the roads until the roads do become passable,” Kimmel said.