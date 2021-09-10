OG&E crews preparing to head home after working to restore power after Hurricane Ida

OG&E restoring power in Louisiana

JACKSON PARISH, La. (KFOR) – After a Category 4 hurricane tore through Louisiana, residents were left picking up the pieces in the dark after the area’s power grid was severely damaged.

OG&E sent 270 line workers, vegetation management personnel, and support staff to Louisiana to help in the ongoing recovery efforts in Jackson Parish.

“When we first arrived there was quite a bit of devastation, more structural devastation than what we had seen before when we were down here with [Hurricane] Katrina,” said Chad Guthrie, Manager of Distribution Construction with OG&E, who is co-leading the utility company’s restoration efforts in Louisiana.

According to Entergy, Hurricane Ida damaged or destroyed more than 22,000 power poles, which is more than Hurricanes Katrina, Zeta, and Delta combined.

While there, OG&E crews have been able to make significant progress.

“As of today, we have replaced 110 poles. We have been assigned seven circuits – we work these circuits from the breaker in the substation all the way to the customers’ meters. We have completed all seven of those to 100%,” said Guthrie. “There has been great progress made up to this point.”

Due to the progress made, OG&E crews will be heading home on Tuesday after spending 15 days in the area.

“Our goal from day one was to travel down here and help restore power for as many customers as we could,” said Guthrie. “Part of that goal also was to travel home the same way we showed up: incident and injury free.”

