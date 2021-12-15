OG&E crews work to restore power as nearly 2,000 customers without power, mostly in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Nearly 2,000 OG&E customers are without power, many in Oklahoma City, and crews are working to get energy back on for them.

Over 140 power restoration workers are attempting to restore power as of 6 p.m. Wednesday.

More than 2,000 OG&E customers lost power because of extreme high winds. As of 6:20 p.m., 1,767 customers were without power, including 1,079 in Oklahoma City. Seminole, Muskogee, Konawa, Spencer and The Village also have outages, according to the OG&E System Watch page.

“Our crews are visually inspecting lines to evaluate and assess the damage and resources needed, including removing tree limbs from the power lines,” an OG&E news release states. “We expect outages to fluctuate as power is restored and winds continue to gust through the evening hours, potentially causing additional outages.”

Community members are asked to stay away from downed power lines and anything the lines are touching.

“We will work throughout the night and into tomorrow to restore power as quickly and safely as possible until every customer is restored,” the news release states.

Community members can report outages and downed power lines by calling (800) 522-6870 or by text by signing up for myOGEalerts.