OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – As severe winds and extreme cold winds move throughout Oklahoma OG&E staff are preparing for more strong wind gusts through Friday, Dec. 23.

KFOR Chief Meteorologist Mike Morgan’s weather forecasts are calling for subfreezing temperatures to remain in the area through Christmas Day.

According to OG&E officials approximately 1,000 customers are without service and say the majority of outages are due to high winds that have downed power lines as well as broken cross arms and poles.

During the last 24 hours approximately 22,000 customers, or 2.5% of our customer base, experienced an outage as severe winds. Power has already been restored to 90% of customers who experienced an outage, and OG&E teams are working to restore all remaining outages tonight.

As OG&E continues to restore power, those customers who have been without service the longest will be prioritized first.

OG&E encourages customers to have a safety plan for cold weather, including checking in on homebound and elderly neighbors and family. Make sure devices are charged, gas tanks are full and that you have blankets at the ready in vehicles.

Find more severe weather preparation tips at OGE.com/stormprep.

A list of warming stations in the OG&E service area is available on OGE.com for customers who may need to find a safe and warm place during this winter weather.