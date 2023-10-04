OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahomans are dealing with weather related outages as storms move throughout the state.

According to OG&E, the number of customers impacted by power outages across 18 counties and two states increases to over 2,000.

According to power outage map:

• Canadian County, OK: 969

• Murray County, OK: 654

• Cleveland County, OK: 191

• Carter County, OK: 151

• Oklahoma County, OK: 118

• Mcintosh County, OK: 83

• Logan County, OK: 66

• Garvin County, OK: 62

• Seminole County, OK: 15

• Bryan County, OK: 1

OG&E says, if your power goes out, you can either submit a report online, call 405-272-9595 (OKC) or 800-522-6870 (all other areas), or text OUT to 32001—if you’re signed up for myOGEalerts.