OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahomans are dealing with weather related outages as storms move throughout the state.
According to OG&E, the number of customers impacted by power outages across 18 counties and two states increases to over 2,000.
According to power outage map:
• Canadian County, OK: 969
• Murray County, OK: 654
• Cleveland County, OK: 191
• Carter County, OK: 151
• Oklahoma County, OK: 118
• Mcintosh County, OK: 83
• Logan County, OK: 66
• Garvin County, OK: 62
• Seminole County, OK: 15
• Bryan County, OK: 1
OG&E says, if your power goes out, you can either submit a report online, call 405-272-9595 (OKC) or 800-522-6870 (all other areas), or text OUT to 32001—if you’re signed up for myOGEalerts.