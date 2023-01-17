OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As many Oklahomans struggle to stay afloat amid rising costs, it seems electric bills across the state are increasing again.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, OG&E customers will see an increase to the fuel charge on your bill of 4.8%, or approximately $5.46 per month for the average residential customer.

“This change is needed to collect fuel costs incurred through December 2022. To help reduce the financial burden, these fuel costs will be collected over a 21-month period, instead of the typical 12-month period,” a note to customers read.

Just two months ago, OG&E announced that customers would see a $5.93 monthly increase to their bills to recover costs for a fuel balance.

Customers will continue to see that increase until March 2024.

If you are concerned about paying your bill, contact Customer Service at 405-272-9741 (Oklahoma City) or 800-272-9741 (all other areas).

For more information, please visit OGE.com/fuel.