OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As costs continue to rise due to inflation, OG&E customers will soon see their bills going even higher.

OG&E announced that it will begin recouping the costs it spent to buy fuel during the February 2021 winter storm.

The company says the Oklahoma Corporation Commission recently approved a measure that allows OG&E to recover the direct fuel costs associated with the winter weather event.

As a result, the average residential customer will see an additional monthly charge of $3.34 on their bill, beginning Aug. 1.

Officials say customers who are enrolled in the Guaranteed Flat Bill program, and were enrolled on or before Feb. 21, 2021, will not have the additional charge added to their bills.