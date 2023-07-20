OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Some metro families shocked by what they say are outrageous electric bills. They say the skyrocketing numbers are not adding up.

Those customers have reached out to OG&E saying some of the added costs aren’t shown on their bills.

“My husband basically told me today, like we’re working basically just to pay for electric at this point, and it’s not fair,” Kamry Pruitt, OG&E customer said. “It’s not right.”

OG&E customers are expressing their frustrations with the utility company after seeing consistent rises in their electric bill.

“We have been getting high bills for like the past few months,” Pruitt said.

“It was $384, and I didn’t even look past that because I knew I couldn’t afford the 384,” Willow Shirley, OG&E customer said.

For some, the increase is forcing them to make some tough choices.

“My husband and I have discussed about, like him getting a second job, me possibly having to work, which I’m not sure how we will be able to do that because we’ve got daycare fees then as well,” Pruitt said.

Pruitt called OG&E to ask them about the increase and to her surprise she learned there were fees on her bill she didn’t know about.

“Can you give me an itemized list of what these charges are to equal my total?” Pruitt said. “And so they gave me like a fuel charge and like a winterization like security fee. I said, well, these are not on my bill. And I said, why are these not on my bill? And they said, ‘well, that’s just how we do things.'”

OG&E blaming the bigger bills on the summer he, saying in a statement, “We know our customers count on us every day for the energy they need, and we recognize our responsibility to serve customers by working to beep bills as low as possible. In the summer months, energy usage is typically at its highest, which can lead to higher monthly bills for some customers.”