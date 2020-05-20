LUTHER, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents in one Oklahoma community who are working from home will notice a major disruption to their workday on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials with OG&E announced that they will be cutting electricity for one area of Luther on Wednesday as part of a new power line installation along Hwy 66.

The transfer of power from the old line to the new one will result in an outage for homes and businesses bordered by Hwy 102 and Hwy 66, to Hiwassee Rd. and Hwy 66, and from Covell to N.E. 136th.

The outage will occur from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday and will affect 660 customers.

“We understand that this outage may be inconvenient for some customers who are working from home as well as some area businesses. The time frame was selected after consultation with ODOT and Luther business owners and is the best, safest time to complete this work,” a statement from OG&E read on Facebook.