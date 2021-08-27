OG&E donates thousands of boxes of Girl Scout cookies to Meals on Wheels recipients in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Meals on Wheels of Norman recipients got a special treat with their meal delivery on Friday, courtesy of OG&E and the Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma.

OG&E purchased 2,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies from the Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma.

The purchase both helped the Girl Scouts, who had a challenging selling season this past spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and provided delicious cookies to Norman’s Meals on Wheels recipients.

“OG&E has a culture of giving back, so it is no surprise the company decided to support our leadership programming for girls by making a bulk cookie order,” said Shannon Evers, CEO of Girl Scouts Western Oklahoma. “OG&E’s decision to pay it forward by donating those cookies to Meals on Wheels is next level generosity. Thanks to OG&E, some of our community’s most vulnerable citizens will get Girl Scout Cookies along with their regular meal delivery from Meals on Wheels. In return, local Girl Scouts will have more leadership programming opportunities. It’s a win-win.”

OG&E employees served or delivered more than 1,500 meals to senior living community residents and homebound seniors this summer. They added the Girl Scout cookies as part of their regular monthly deliveries in Norman on Friday morning.

“OG&E and Girl Scouts Western Oklahoma’s longstanding partnership is a sweet success. We are pleased to work with local community partners to address food and hunger challenges impacting older adults,” said OG&E Manager of Brand, Engagement and Partnerships, Kirby Nickolas. “In addition to caring for the elderly, this donation helps us invest in our youth. We are committed to providing resources that energize life and supporting children and seniors in our state.”

Check out the below gallery for photos of Girl Scouts and OG&E employees working together to give local seniors a sweet delivery.

Photo courtesy of Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma, OG&E and Meals on Wheels.

