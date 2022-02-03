OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As a second round of winter weather moves into Oklahoma, crews with OG&E are working to make sure that power stays on for thousands of customers.

As of 8 a.m. on Thursday, about 1,500 OG&E customers were without power.

Officials say that most of those outages are in the Fort Smith, Arkansas area and western portions of the Oklahoma City metro.

Crews are prepared to work throughout the morning to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.

Overnight, OG&E crews restored power to about 6,000 customers who were impacted by a single outage.

Officials say most of the power outages are a result of galloping power lines.

If you see a downed power line, stay away from them and anything they are touching. You can report a downed power line by calling 800-522-6870.

With more snow in the forecast and subfreezing temperatures expected throughout the day, OG&E has mobilized more than 4,000 restoration and support personnel throughout the service area to respond to any power outages caused by the storm.

If your power goes out, be sure to notify OG&E by calling 800-522-6870. You can report and check the status of your outage online by logging into your OG&E account.