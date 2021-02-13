OG&E gears up for massive winter storm

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – OG&E is making preparation for the coming winter storm.

“It’s a safety issue, absolutely. We are very sensitive to that and we want to respond as quickly as we can,” said David Kimmel of OG&E.

Officials know losing power in sub-zero conditions is not just a pain in the neck, it can a be a very dangerous situation. They say they have over 1,000 linemen on standby throughout their service area as the snow rolls in. They even have their own snow removal equipment.

“We do have some heavy equipment on site if we need to clear an area so that we can get access to it. We’ve got some bulldozers and stuff that we can bring in,” said Kimmel.

With the ice storms from October still on Oklahomans’ minds, officials say this is not the same type of storm.

“There is really no comparison with this storm and that storm in October. It’s a lot drier air. Its going to be light and fluffy snow that comes in. The conditions and the models don’t indicate we are going to see wide spread power outages at this point,” said Kimmel.

But officials say it never hurts to be prepared. OG&E says to make sure electric devices are charged and generators are ready if needed.

“Our crews do need to get in people’s back yards to restore power. So make sure gates are unlocked, pets are secured, so that crews can have access to back yards to get that power restored,” said Kimmel.

Officials say don’t get on the roads if you don’t have to. An accident can do more than just damage your car.

“Sliding off and hitting a power pole and taking power out that way, that is a concern as well,” said Kimmel.