SEMINOLE, Okla. (KFOR) – As residents in Seminole continue to clean up after a large tornado, crews are working to restore power to the area.

More than 500 OG&E personnel are working to restore power to approximately 2,400 customers who are without service, primarily in Seminole and Earlsboro.

OG&E used helicopters and drones to assess the damage to lines, equipment and infrastructure.

So far, OG&E has identified damage to 180 poles, 48 transformers, and 55,000 feet of wire.

At this point, officials say power will be restored to the majority of customers who can receive it by Saturday night.

“It is important that customers without power make sure their home or business is ready to receive it. Damaged weather heads, service cable or meter socket must be repaired by a certified electrician before service can be restored, and it is the customer’s responsibility to contact an electrician. Electricians can provide information about whether inspections are required by the customers’ city or town,” OG&E states.