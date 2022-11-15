OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – OG&E is looking for donors to get involved with its educational mission in offering grants and matching donations through DonorsChoose, an online nonprofit that funds public school classroom projects.

The program is a classroom crowdfunding platform that helps support the commitment to furthering education efforts and providing educational resources.

This 2022-2023 school year, OG&E is donating $30,000 to fund projects that directly support local educators and students across Oklahoma.

“Children benefit heavily from authentic learning experiences where their engagement stems from their ability to have a choice, voice and ownership of their learning through play,” said Heather Pogue, a kindergarten teacher at Monroe Elementary School in Norman whose DonorsChoose Monarch butterfly project also received funding from OG&E.

The electric company offers grants and matching donations through DonorsChoose, an online nonprofit that funds public school classroom projects. The platform hosts thousands of teacher projects, from requests for basic school supplies to tablets in the classroom, and companies like OG&E can provide teacher grants and matching donations to boost a project’s funding from private citizens.

Since 2017, OG&E has donated more than $350,000 through DonorsChoose, helping to fund 1,337 projects which supported 1,144 teachers in 687 schools. Last school year alone, the electric company funded Positive Energy Teacher Grants that resulted in nearly 30,000 student experiences at 160 schools in over 30 communities across Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

If you are interested in assisting classroom projects and creating a brighter future for public education by energizing the communities served, go here.