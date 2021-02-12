OG&E making preparations ahead of winter weather

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While many families are preparing to stay away from the bitter cold this weekend, OG&E says it is working to make sure power stays on for homes across Oklahoma.

Although widespread power outages are not expected to occur, OG&E says it has activated its Incident Command System to monitor the arctic air and winter weather system.

Officials say they are pre-staging materials and mobilizing personnel just in case they are needed. In all, OG&E has 1,000 linemen, tree trimmers, and support team members on hand.

