OG&E: No power outages in system, intentional rolling blackouts remain on hold

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There are no outages in the OG&E system and the intentional rolling blackouts that were used to mitigate significantly increased power consumption during the winter storm have been put on hold.

OG&E reports that as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, there are no power outages on its system.

In fact, the OG&E System Watch Map showed no outages across the state as of 3:45 p.m.

OG&E System Watch

Thousands of Oklahomans lost power as the winter snow storm hit the state hard, covering counties throughout Oklahoma in several inches of snow and dropping temperatures to record lows.

Oklahomans relied on unprecedented amounts of energy to keep warm and endure the bone-chilling temperatures.

OG&E employed intentional rolling blackouts to protect its system from overload. Those blackouts are on hold for now.

“Per the Southwest Power Pool, temporary service interruptions remain on hold for now. This could change at any time as extreme cold weather in the region, combined with the high demand for natural gas, continues,” an OG&E news release states. “We will make every effort to communicate with customers about service interruption and estimated restoration should mandated interruptions resume.”

Prior notification of an intentional blackout, should one occur again, is not guaranteed since the situation could change rapidly, according to OG&E.

“We are strongly encouraging customers to prepare for the possibility of controlled service interruptions as these conditions continue,” the news release states.

Many Oklahomans who are at home rely on life-sustaining equipment. OG&E officials say they are not able to exclude those homes from an intentional blackout.

“OG&E does not have the ability to exclude a particular home on a circuit experiencing a controlled service interruption. Customers with concerns due to life-sustaining equipment should contact their physician for guidance,” the news release states.

The Southwest Power Pool mandated the intentional blackouts to “manage regional system load and avoid protracted power outages,” the news release states.

OG&E officials asks Oklahomans to continue conserving energy by doing the following:

Set thermostats lower than usual (68 degrees), if health permits;

Avoid using major electric appliances;

Turn off lights and appliances that you do not need or are not using.