OG&E: No timeframe for power restoration across Oklahoma City metro

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As residents continue to assess the damage around their homes after an early winter ice storm, crews with OG&E are working around the clock to restore electricity to the metro.

As of 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, OG&E reports that more than 236,000 customers are without electricity.

Officials say there are thousands of customers who have been without power since Monday, but there is no timeframe for when power will be restored.

At this point, nearly 2,000 crews are working to fix power lines and trim tree limbs.

So far, crews have already restored power for around 92,000 customers.

LATEST STORIES: