OG&E: Oklahomans on oxygen should make plan for potential rolling power outages

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As Oklahomans are struggling to stay warm in the freezing temperatures, many are concerned about the possibility of losing electricity to their homes.

For the past two days, Southwest Power Pool reported that its grid was overloaded.

“We could be in and out of this situation between now and Thursday,” COO of SPP Lanny Nickell said.

As a result, OG&E and other local electric companies have been forced to implement rolling blackouts across the region.

While no one likes the thought of losing electricity in these conditions, the threat is terrifying for Oklahomans who are dependent upon electricity to breathe.

“They are going to do it for us,” Max McCulley, a 64-year-old Oklahoma City man who relies on oxygen, said. “They are going to turn our damn power off?”

McCulley tells KFOR he’s terrified of losing power because for him, it’s life or death.

“If the power goes out,” McCulley said. “My tank goes off within 30 seconds.”

OG&E spokesman David Kimmel is now telling KFOR that it will be up to customers to prepare for any potential blackout.

“Unfortunately, we just can’t do anything. We can’t isolate our outages to prevent those from impacting people who are, you know, certain homes on a circuit. So those folks who have the oxygen, they need to be prepared with extra tanks or a backup power supply for their machines. There’s just not a whole lot we can do in a situation like this when we have to move so quickly. The fortunate thing is these outages are controlled and they don’t last for more than an hour to an hour-and-a-half, so hopefully we get the power back up very quickly,” Kimmel said.

EMSA officials say if you rely on medical equipment that needs electricity, you should call your medical provider to come up with a plan if a blackout affects your area.

Also, if you are in an emergency situation, call 911.