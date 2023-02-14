OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – OG & E customers are facing outages across Oklahoma due to high winds moving across the State. Over 8,000 customers in Oklahoma are without electric and 2,500 PSO customers are affected.

According to OG&E:

There are more than 300 personnel restoring power as quickly and safely as possible.

OG&E customers can sign up for myOGEalerts and monitor the storm impact at OGE.com/outages. Stay away from downed lines and anything they are touching. Please report downed power lines by calling 800-522-6870.

OG&E advises customers as they work to restore power, it may be necessary to gain access to your property. Please ensure our crews have access and that you secure any animals.

As trees are cleared limbs that are interfering with power lines, vegetation crews will take tree and brush debris from the customer’s yard to the curb but are unable to remove this debris from the customer’s property.

It is unknown when the power will be restored.

For map of all outages click here:

Public Service of Oklahoma – PSO

OG &E Outage map – OG&E