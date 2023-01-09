OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Thanks to a OGE Energy Corp. Foundation $50,000 donation and the assistance of OG&E employee volunteers, Meals on Wheels has been able to add a new route to its Oklahoma City delivery service.

“We are grateful to OG&E not only for the donation, which will help feed more than 70 seniors in our community, but also to the electric company’s employees for volunteering their time to help us deliver food on the new route,” said Chris Lambert, Meals on Wheels OKC Director. “This generous donation will allow us to provide approximately 18,500 meals to our elderly and homebound neighbors.”

Meals on Wheels Oklahoma City is a nonprofit organization that delivers fully prepared meals to people aged 60 or older who are unable to leave their home without significant assistance and have no one who can prepare meals.

One in 12 senior citizens in Oklahoma County live in poverty, and nearly 16,000 lack consistent access to the food needed for an active, healthy life.

“We pretty consistently have a waiting list of folks who need our help,” said Dr. Bob Long, St. Luke’s Senior Pastor. “The donation and volunteer support from OG&E is going to help us significantly reduce that wait list and ensure our friends and neighbors have the sustenance they need delivered straight to their door by a friendly, welcoming face.”

This isn’t the first time the foundation and Meals on Wheels have teamed up. In 2020, the OGE Energy Corp. Foundation donated $250,000 to the Meals on Wheels OKC program.

The funds were used to purchase food from local restaurants that were struggling. A portion of the donation also acted as seed money for a community market that now provides fresh produce to people every Friday.

OG&E employees also regularly volunteer for the nonprofit.

“OG&E is already one of our top volunteer organizations, and we are so grateful for the longstanding partnership,” said Lambert. “We can always use more hands to help bless those in need. Anyone can volunteer – no special skills needed! Just a smile and the desire to help others.”

Meals on Wheels Oklahoma City provides homebound seniors with nutritious meals to help them remain in their homes and maintain their independence and well-being. Home-delivered meals are available to all seniors 60 and older, regardless of income, who are unable to leave their homes without assistance and prepare meals due to health limitations.

“It is an honor to help St. Luke’s and Meals on Wheels in their mission to serve some of our community’s most vulnerable residents,” said Sean Trauschke, President and CEO of OG&E. “Meals on Wheels is an incredible ministry that provides critical resources for seniors, and we encourage others in the community to consider donating their time to help this organization further its impact.”

To apply to receive assistance or to volunteer for Meals on Wheels Oklahoma City, visit endinghungerokc.org.