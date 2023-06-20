OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After strong storms moved through Oklahoma on Saturday, crews have been working nonstop to remove debris from roadways and restore power.

As of 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, OG&E operations personnel said electricity has been restored to 92% of customers who experienced a power outage due to the storms.

Right now, more than 4,000 crews are working to restore power to the remaining homes and businesses.

Once the power grid is restored, OG&E will prioritize essential services like hospitals, police stations, fire departments, and other critical infrastructure.

In addition to being without electricity, meteorologists say Tuesday is expected to be the hottest day of the year so far.

To remain safe in the heat, OG&E offers the following tips:

Drink plenty of water

Open windows and curtains to allow air to flow if you don’t have access to air conditioning

Use handheld fans

Wear lightweight, breathable clothing

Check on elderly family members, neighbors, and pets to ensure they are safe in the heat

If you rely on life-sustaining equipment, contact your physician for guidance

If you need access to a climate-controlled environment, visit an OG&E Cool Zone.